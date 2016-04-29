UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 29 Yaroslavl Tyre Plant :
* Reported on Thursday FY 2015 revenue 7.09 billion roubles ($110.05 million) versus 3.47 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2015 net loss 461.3 million roubles versus loss of 1.87 billion roubles year ago
Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/24ohNBl
Further company:
($1 = 64.4250 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.