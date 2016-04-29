April 29 Vantage Development SA :

* Said on Thursday that its management board plans to recommend to company's shareholders FY 2015 dividend of 0.13 zloty per share or 8.1 million zlotys ($2.10 million) in total

* Moreover, its management board adopted new dividend policy to be implemented following the approval of the company's FY 2016 financial statements

* Under the new dividend policy, management will propose at the annual general meetings of shareholders to pay FY dividend at 5 pct of average annual capitalization of the company but not higher than 10 million zlotys

* The new policy will apply until the approval of FY 2018 financial statements

