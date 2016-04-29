BRIEF-Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire Ascend Learning LLC
April 29 Vantage Development SA :
* Said on Thursday that its management board plans to recommend to company's shareholders FY 2015 dividend of 0.13 zloty per share or 8.1 million zlotys ($2.10 million) in total
* Moreover, its management board adopted new dividend policy to be implemented following the approval of the company's FY 2016 financial statements
* Under the new dividend policy, management will propose at the annual general meetings of shareholders to pay FY dividend at 5 pct of average annual capitalization of the company but not higher than 10 million zlotys
* The new policy will apply until the approval of FY 2018 financial statements
($1 = 3.8617 zlotys)
