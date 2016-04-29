BRIEF-Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire Ascend Learning LLC
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan
April 29 Investimenti e Sviluppo SpA :
* Reported on Thursday its FY net loss of 2.5 million euros ($2.84 million) versus profit of 5.1 million euros a year ago
* FY revenue 43,000 euros versus 28,000 euros a year ago
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share