BRIEF-Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire Ascend Learning LLC
April 29 CPD SA :
* Said on Thursday that the partners of Celtic Asset Management sp. z o.o. resolved not to liquidate it
* Celtic Asset Management is the unit of CPD and the company informed about the decision to liquidate the unit under its reorganization plan on May 15, 2013
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share