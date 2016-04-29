UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 29 Tiger Branded Consumer Goods Plc :
* Q2 group revenue 15.78 billion naira versus 11.31 billion naira a year ago
* Q2 group profit before tax from continuing operations of 1.87 billion naira versus loss of 4.06 billion naira year ago Source: bit.ly/1NFaAbI Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.