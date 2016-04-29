April 29 (IFR) - Bankhaus Lampe found strong demand from across Europe for an offering of 1.57% of automotive lighting maker Hella yesterday evening. The sale by a single member of the founding family was covered in 25 minutes and priced at a 2.49% discount to last night's close.

About 12.5% of Hella is held individually by a wide group of family members, all of which is classed as free-float. As some individual stakes are below disclosure thresholds the precise amount in family hands cannot be calculated.

A further 60% held by the family is pooled and locked up until 2024, 10 years after the company's IPO.

Last night's placing of 1.74m shares represented around 12 days' trading and was offered at 32.50-33.50, a discount of up to 4.7%. The relatively wide range reflected volatility in the share price this week when shares have traded above 34.25 (on Monday) and below 33.25 (Tuesday). Final pricing of 33.25 looked even tighter to Thursday's VWAP of 33.82. The quick coverage meant the bookrunner could focus on pricing in the upper part of the range. Total proceeds were 58m.

The bulk of demand came from UK, German and Nordic investors.

The sale cements Lampe's standing with the company having worked alongside Citigroup on the IPO, with Deutsche Bank on the first sell-down and alone on this third sale. (Reporting by Owen Wild)