BRIEF-TSR Inc reports Q3 loss per share $0.03
* TSR Inc Reports financial results for the third quarter ended february 28, 2017
April 29 Fitch:
* Fitch places Dreamworks Animation on positive watch following sale announcement
* Fitch will remove rating watch positive and expects to upgrade DWA to 'A-' upon transaction's completion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TSR Inc Reports financial results for the third quarter ended february 28, 2017
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage: