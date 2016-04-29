BRIEF-AMES National Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage:
April 29 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :
* Valeant announces nominees for election to board of directors
* Three new independent directors nominated to board
* Independent directors nominated to board; five independent directors will not be standing for re-election
* Five independent directors will not be standing for re-election
* Says neither Pearson nor Howard B. Schiller will be standing for re-election
* Joseph Papa has been nominated for election to board
* Five current independent directors nominated for re-election are William Ackman, Frederic Eshelman, Stephen Fraidin, Robert Hale, Thomas Ross
* Five independent directors not standing for re-election are Ronald Farmer, Colleen Goggins, Theo Melas-Kyriazi, G. Mason Morfit, Norma Provencio
* Nominating and governance committee recommended 3 additional independent directors Argeris N. Karabelas, Russel C. Robertson, Amy B. Wechsler Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage:
* Kelly services Ceo Carl Camden to step down in May; COO George Corona named as successor