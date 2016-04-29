April 29 (IFR) - UK telecom giant Vodafone has
mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Kotak and UBS as joint
global coordinators for the IPO of its Indian unit, according to
two sources.
The IPO is expected to raise US$2bn-$3bn, potentially
smashing the Rs155bn (US$2.3bn) record of Coal India as the
country's largest float.
Banks winning joint bookrunner slots are Deutsche Bank, HSBC
and ICICI Securities, sources said. Pitch meetings were held on
Monday and Tuesday of this week.
The foreign bidders for the mandate were Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP
Morgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS, while the local banks pitching
were Axis, JM Financial, ICICI Securities and Kotak.
(Reporting by S Anuradha)