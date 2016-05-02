Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 2 Facephi Biometria SA :
* Said on Friday FY revenue 407,000 euros ($466,544) versus preliminary 416,000 euros
* FY negative EBITDA 595,000 euros versus preliminary negative 445,000 euros
* FY net loss 793,930 euros versus loss 1.1 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1rM9h15
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8724 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order