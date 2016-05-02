May 2 DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :

* Said on Friday group generated rental income of 43.3 million euros ($49.63 million) in the 2015 fiscal year; a more than tenfold increase over the level generated in the abbreviated 2014 fiscal year (April to December)

* FY earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were just slightly higher at 58.7 million euros compared to the abbreviated 2014 fiscal year (58.4 million euros)

* FY net profit totalled 28.9 million euros following 45.7 million euros in the previous year (April to December)

* Expects operating results (FFO) in 2016 to only slightly fall short of 20 million euros before non controlling interests

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8724 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)