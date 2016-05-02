Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 2 net mobile AG :
* Said on Friday DOCOMO Digital GmbH has given notice to net mobile AG that it has determined the amount of the reasonable cash settlement for squeeze out demand by
* Cash settlement shall be for 6.40 euros ($7.33) per no-par value bearer share of net mobile AG stock
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order