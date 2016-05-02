May 2 Wisekey International Holding AG :

* Said on Saturday FY 2015 revenues of $2.3 million compared to 2014 revenues of $3.5 million

* Operating loss was substantially reduced from $32.6 million in 2014 to $6.8 million in 2015

* Expects revenues between $50 million and $60 million in 2016

