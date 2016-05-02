May 2EC2 SA :

* Said on Friday Q1 revenue was 2.0 million zlotys ($523,889) versus 1.3 mln zlotys a year ago

* Q1 net profit was 313,351 zlotys versus loss of 324,488 zlotys a year ago

* Maintains its 2016-2017 financial forecast published on Sept. 14, 2015, and updated on April 11, 2016, which sees FY 2016 revenue of 15.5 mln zlotys and FY 2017 revenue of 16.7 mln zlotys

($1 = 3.8176 zlotys)