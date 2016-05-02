UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 2KSG Agro SA :
* Said on Friday FY 2015 revenue was $19.3 million versus $26.3 mln a year ago
* FY 2015 net loss was $2.7 mln versus loss of $50.2 mln
* FY 2015 EBITDA was $16.0 mln versus $6.8 mln a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.