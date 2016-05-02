May 2ISA Intelligent Sensing Anywhere SA :

* On April 20 the company announced FY 2015 net loss of 267,911 euros ($307,669) versus loss 2.1 million euros year ago

* FY positive EBITDA 312,870 euros versus negative EBITDA 839,295 euros year ago

* FY sales and services 3.2 million euros versus 3.1 million euros year ago

* In FY 2016 targets to achieve higher than 40 percent growth in turnover and to keep three digits percentage growth in EBITDA

