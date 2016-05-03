Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 3 Senkron Guvenlik ve Iletisim Sistemleri :
* Reported on Monday that Q1 revenue at 6.7 million lira ($2.39 million) versus 3.8 million lira year ago
* Q1 net profit of 436,988 lira versus loss of 682,754 lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8035 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order