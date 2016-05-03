Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 3exceet Group SE :
* Said on Monday Q1 net sales of continued operations reached 31.5 million euros ($36.31 million) (3M 2015: 35.6 million euros), on a total group basis (incl. IDMS) 42.5 million euros (3M 2015: 46.0 million euros)
* Q1 EBITDA of continued operations reached 1.8 million euros(Q1 2015: 2.5 million euros), on a total group basis 1.7 million euros (3M 2015: 3.0 million euros)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8675 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order