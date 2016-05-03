BRIEF-Bank Muscat Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 44.2 million rials versus 43.8 million rials year ago
May 3 EYEMAXX Real Estate AG :
* Said on Monday sets reference price for the ongoing rights issue at 6.00 euros ($6.92)
* Subscription ratio of capital of up to 779,948 new shares will be 9:2
* Subscription period runs until May 10, 2016 including
($1 = 0.8672 euros)
* Calls AGM on April 29 to approve renewal of issuance of total $1.5 billion in senior unsecured bonds, nonconvertible into shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2nH0T58) Further company coverage: