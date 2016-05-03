May 3 Atlantic Alliance Partnership Corp
:
* Says acquire TLA for stock and cash consideration to
result in a combined co with an initial enterprise value of
greater than $200 million
* AAPC announces agreement to acquire TLA Worldwide PLC
* Combined company will be led by TLA's co-founders, Bart
Campbell , chairman, and Michael J. Principe , CEO
* Under terms, each existing TLA shareholder may elect to
receive all new AAPC shares, all cash or a combination thereof
* Says following transaction and combined company will trade
on NASDAQ stock exchange
* TLA Worldwide will delist from AIM on london stock
exchange following transaction
* Says AAPC and TLA directors have recommended that their
respective shareholders vote in favor of deal
