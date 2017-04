** Just Eat indicated to open +5% after the online takeaway ordering service hikes FY guidance

** Sees FY underlying EBITDA within 102 mln stg-104 mln stg, vs previous guidance of 98 mln stg-100 mln stg

** Also guides towards FY revs of 358 mln stg at current exchange rates, vs 350 mln stg given previously

** Co trading at a discount of c.50% to its own 10-yr forward P/E median, Reuters data shows

** In March, Goldman reiterated "CL-Buy" on stock, saying competitive concerns in UK are overdone