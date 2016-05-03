** EM-focused Aberdeen Asset Management -7%, top FTSE midcap loser & on track for worst fall in over 3 mnths

** H1 underlying PBT -40%, hit by EM slump & asset fund firm says these conditions likely to lead to further asset outflows

** "An all round bad set of results," Numis writes, cutting to "hold" from "add"

** 7 of 18 analysts have changed their FY PBT est on ADN over past 30 days, making avg revision of -0.5%, Reuters data shows

** Peel Hunt cuts to "add" from "buy" & says sharp share recovery has left flows/forecasts to play catch up

** Stock +c.3% YTD but -c.36% y/y