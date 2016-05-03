BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Retailmenot Inc
* Sees Q2 total net revenues to be in range of $58.5 million - $64.5 million
* Retailmenot, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.00
* Q1 revenue fell 9 percent to $54.6 million
* Sees fy consolidated total net revenues to be in range of $271.0 to $290.0 million , or growth of 13% at midpoint
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $54.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $51.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $237.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
