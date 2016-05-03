BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group :
* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group reports 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share per class A share $0.27
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* As of March 31, 2016, assets under management totaled $43.2 billion, a decrease of $5.1 billion, or 11%, from March 31, 2015
* Assets under management decreased to an estimated $42.0 billion as of May 1, 2016
* Board of directors of Och-Ziff did not declare a 2016 first-quarter dividend
* Distributable earnings per adjusted class A share excluding reserve-non-GAAP $0.11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK, April 13 Some of the actively managed funds that have performed the best since the Nov. 8 presidential election are switching from "Trump Trade" bets on financial and infrastructure stocks into beaten-down sectors such as retail, apparel or biotech.