BRIEF-Dongxing Securities' March net profit at 226.4 mln yuan
* Says march net profit at 226.4 million yuan ($32.82 million)
May 4 IndygoTech Minerals SA :
* Said on Monday that its shareholders resolved to consolidate its series A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H shares into series A shares
* Shareholders resolved to consolidate its series I and J shares into series J shares
* Resolved to consolidate its shares via change of shares nominal value to 0.5 zloty ($0.13) per share from 0.05 zloty per share
* After consolidation of shares the company's share capital will comprise of 6,379,999 shares instead of 63,799,990 shares
($1 = 3.8331 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says to issue up to 5.0 billion yuan ($724.70 million) 3-year bonds