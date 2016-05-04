BRIEF-AzurRx provides update on MS1819 phase II trial
* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - Early results indicate that MS1819 exhibits a favorable safety profile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 Pierrel SpA :
* Said on Tuesday that its board approved to sign a financing agreement for up to 0.7 million euros ($803,740.00) with Petrone Group Srl (PG)
* PG is part of the Fin Polisippo group, owner of a 36.4 percent stake in Pierrel, and therefore acts as related party in the financing agreement
* The transfer with recourse from Pierrel Pharma Srl to PG of the VAT credit that tax authorities owe to Pierrel Pharma for 0.75 million euros acts as the guarantee of the loan
* Pierrel Pharma Srl is a Pierrel unit
* Loan has an interest rate of 5 percent per year and must be repaid by Dec. 31, 2017
($1 = 0.8709 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, April 11 Brazilian police carried out arrests and raids on Tuesday as part of an investigation into corruption at a public hospital in Rio de Janeiro, building on three years of graft probes that have shaken the political establishment.