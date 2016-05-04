BRIEF-Remark Media changes its name to Remark Holdings Inc
* Announced has changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 Mavshack publ AB :
* Q1 net sales 4.5 million Swedish crowns ($559,318.87) versus 0.1 million crowns year ago
* Q1 operating loss 6.0 million crowns versus loss 10.9 million crowns year ago
* Company will continue its expansion in 2016, primarily in the middle east Source text: bit.ly/26S6CTB Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0455 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Urging stockholders that they do not need to take any immediate action in response to proxy materials they may receive from T.J. Rodgers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: