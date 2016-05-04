BRIEF-AzurRx provides update on MS1819 phase II trial
* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - Early results indicate that MS1819 exhibits a favorable safety profile
May 4 New Residential Investment Corp
* Qtrly net interest income $108.8 million versus $119.6 million in previous quarter (not in last year)
* New residential announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 core earnings per share $0.49
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.48
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* American Airlines Group Inc - Expects its Q1 2017 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be up about 2 percent to 4 percent year-over-year