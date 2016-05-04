BRIEF-Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform, Alere BinaxNOW influenza A & B card 2
* Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform and Alere Binaxnow® influenza A & B card 2
May 4 Human Stem Cells Institute :
* Reported FY 2015 loss for the year of 51.5 million roubles ($781,603.33) versus loss of 13.2 million roubles year ago
* FY 2015 sales revenue 310.8 million roubles versus 359.4 million roubles year ago
* Axovant sciences ltd. Announces pricing of $125m public offering of common shares