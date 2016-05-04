BRIEF-India cenbank imposes monetary penalty on Shriram City Union Finance
* RBI imposes monetary penalty on Shriram City Union Finance Ltd.
May 4 Tatfondbank :
* Reported FY 2015 net interest income of 1.43 billion roubles ($21.62 million) versus 3.69 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2015 loss for the year of 8.46 billion roubles versus loss of 750.5 million roubles year ago
* FY 2015 net fee and commission income 1.39 billion rouble versus 1.59 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2015 provision for impairment 6.79 billion roubles versus 3.41 billion roubles year ago
* Investment fund Rymaszewski Asset raises number of votes in the company to 12.7 percent from 9 percent via the purchase of 0.6 million shares