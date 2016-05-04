UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 4 Elior Group :
* Conducted the early redemption of its high yield 6.50 pct in may 2020 listed in luxembourg for a total amount of 186 million euro ($213.73 million)
* Announces it has raised an equivalent amount from investors through private placement of seven years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8702 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.