* Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform and Alere Binaxnow® influenza A & B card 2
May 4 Prudential Financial Inc
* Q1 revenues $11.29 billion (not '$8.7' billion)
* Prudential financial, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $2.18
* Q1 earnings per share $2.93
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Prudential financial inc says asset management total assets under management surpass $1 trillion milestone at march 31
* Q1 premiums $5,577 million versus $5,913 million last year
* Quarter end unaffiliated third party institutional and retail assets under management up 4% from a year earlier to $487.1 billion at march 31
* Assets under management amounted to $1.218 trillion at march 31, 2016, compared to $1.184 trillion at december 31, 2015
* Q1 net investment income $3,017 million versus $3,005 million last year
* Prudential financial inc says net outflows excluding money market of $3.1 billion for quarter
* Q1 U.S. Individual Life Sales, Based On Annualized New Business Premiums, Of $145 Mln, Up 17% From Year-Ago Quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
