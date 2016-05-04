BRIEF-Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund announces private placement
April 11 Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund:
May 4 General Communication Inc :
* GCI reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue $231 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $930 million to $980 million
* Reiterates revenue, adjusted EBITDA, capex guidance for 2016
* Have reached an agreement to sell urban wireless tower and rooftop sites to vertical bridge for approximately $90 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Conyers Park Acquisition Corp. To combine with Atkins Nutritionals Inc to form the simply good foods company