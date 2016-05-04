May 4 Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc

* Q1 loss per share $0.16

* Thompson creek reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc says consolidated revenues for q1 of 2016 were $97.4 million , compared to $123.0 million in q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)