May 5 Armada:

* Said on Wednesday that the Arbitration Court of Tver Region has decided to launch observation proceedings for its unit, Soyuzinform CJSC

* The court has declared a claim of Bank of Moscow in the amount of 146.1 million roubles ($2.19 million), including main debt of 117.4 million roubles, to be founded

Source text - bit.ly/24z8Zsr

($1 = 66.5750 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)