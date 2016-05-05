BRIEF-Torrent Pharma Dec-qtr consol profit falls
* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net profit was 2.13 billion rupees
May 5Zealand Pharma A/S :
* Announced on Wednesday results of Helsinn's Phase IIb trial with elsiglutide for prevention of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea in colorectal cancer patients
* Elsiglutide reduced the incidence of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea in colorectal cancer patients receiving 5-FU based chemotherapy regimens, but not enough to meet the primary endpoint for statistical significance
* The top-line results from the elsiglutide Phase IIb trial have no effect on Zealand's financial guidance for 2016
* Net profit in dec quarter last year was 491.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 4.74 billion rupees
* IStreet Network Ltd says approved allotment of 370,500 warrants at price of INR 20.18 , convertible into equal number of shares Source text - (http://bit.ly/2jEtVR3) Further company coverage: