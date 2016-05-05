Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 5 Soitec SA :
* Reported on Wednesday the repurchase of 22,073,131 of the 2018 OCEANEs initially issued, i.e. a global amount of about 54,079,170.95 euros ($62.14 million)
* Standing repurchase offer will be placed for a period of 5 consecutive trading days, i.e. from 5 May 2016 to 11 May 2016 included
* Standing repurchase offer will be made at the same price as that decided for the reverse bookbuilding, i.e. 2.45 euros (accrued coupon included) per 2018 OCEANE
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8702 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)