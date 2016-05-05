May 5 Engineering Ingegneria Informatica SpA (Engineering) :

* Said on Wednesday that the Italian securities and exchange commission (CONSOB) authorized the mandatory tender offer on Engineering by MIC Bidco SpA at the price of 66.00 euros (cum dividend) per share

* MIC Bidco is a newco of funds NB Renaissance and Apax VIII

* On April 2, MIC Bidco acquired 44.3 percent of Engineering

