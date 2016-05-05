May 5 Kingspan Group Plc

* Says order backlog points towards a strong first half for the business; second half will have a tougher comparative

* Group sales of 903.1m for 4 months to end april, 25% ahead of prior year (+27% pre-currency, +8% pre currency and acquisitions)

* Says'understandable easing in order placement in the non-residential segments in advance of the 23rd june referendum' Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)