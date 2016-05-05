May 5 Obrascon Huarte Lain SA :

* Said on Wednesday that Qatar Railways Company (QR) had cancelled a contract with a consortium (Joint Venture), that included OHL, to build a train station

* The contract was awarded on June 20, 2013 to the consortium led by Samsung C&T Corporation (50 percent), including also OHL (30 percent) and Qatar Building Company (20 percent)

* The order book pending to be executed linked to this contract by OHL Group ascended to 247.7 million euros ($284.3 million) at end-Dec. 2015 (3.6 percent of the construction total order book)

