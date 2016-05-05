(Corrects 'air passenger capacity' to 'air passenger traffic' in the headline.)

May 5 IATA:

* Global air passenger traffic in terms of revenue passenger kilometres up 5.3 percent in March

* Capacity grew slightly faster at 5.9 pct which pushed the average load factor down by half a percentage point to 79.6 pct

* CEO Tony Tyler says: "We do expect further stimulus in the form of network expansion and declines in travel costs" Source text - bit.ly/1X9TJjr (Gdynia Newsroom)