May 5 Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF):

* Files motion to the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) for suspension of trading of Hyperion SA, Hawe SA and Topmedical SA shares between May 5 and June 5

* Says the companies have not published their financial reports for 2015

