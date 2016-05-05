UPDATE 2-MUFG posts higher Q3 profit on share holding sale; lending still bleak
* Profit helped by lower bad loan costs and share holdings sale
May 5 Arco Vara AS :
* Q1 revenue 5.1 million euros ($5.83 million) versus 4.4 million euros year ago
* Q1 net profit 1.1 million euros versus 0.7 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8747 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Profit helped by lower bad loan costs and share holdings sale
* Says Samsung Asset Management cuts stake in the co by selling 2.2 million shares of the co
LONDON, Feb 3 Some hedge funds who shunned or bet against European government bonds only three months ago are buying again as a sharp rise in yields offers them returns after a lacklustre 2016 for the industry.