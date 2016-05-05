BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 5 (Reuters) -
* Norbord reports fire at high level, Alberta Mill
* As a precaution, Norbord immediately suspended production at mill
* All non-essential mill employees were safely evacuated and no injuries have been reported
* Says it is in process of assessing damage to mill and impact to its production schedule
* Fire is currently contained to log storage area outside
* Wednesday's fire is not believed to be related to any forest fires in the surrounding area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources