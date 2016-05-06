Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 6 Be Think Solve Execute SpA :
* Reported on Wednesday its Q1 pre-tax profit of 2.0 million euros ($2.28 million) versus 1.6 million euros a year ago
* Q1 total revenues 32.3 million euros versus 25.0 million euros a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8772 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order