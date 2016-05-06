BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
May 6 Banca Profilo SpA :
* Reported on Thursday Q1 net profit of 1.5 million euros ($1.71 million) versus 3.1 million euros a year ago
* Q1 operating income 12.4 million euros versus 15.5 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1Nln4W7
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8772 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.