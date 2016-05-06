BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
May 6 Stopklatka SA :
* Said on Thursday that it reported Q1 revenue of 6.1 million zlotys ($1.6 million) versus 5.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 operating loss was 581,000 zlotys versus a loss of 1.5 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss was 738,000 zlotys versus a loss of 1.7 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.8640 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 7 Twitter Inc's chief executive, Jack Dorsey, continued to forego direct compensation and Peter Fenton, a board member since 2009, will leave after the company's annual meet in May, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.