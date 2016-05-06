UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects Q1 net loss to 4.2 mln euros, EBITDA to 1.6 mln euros, turnover to 37.4 mln euros.)
May 6 Sonae Capital SGPS SA :
* Reported on Thursday Q1 net loss 4.2 million euros ($4.8 million) versus loss 2.9 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 1.6 million euros versus 3.0 million euros year ago
* Q1 turnover 37.4 million euros versus 39.0 million euros year ago
* Net debt at end of March of 146.1 million euros versus 149.2 million euros at end of Dec. 2015
Source text: bit.ly/1TM59H5
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8754 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.