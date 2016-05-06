BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
May 6 Cofina SGPS SA :
* Reported on Thursday Q1 net profit flat at 1.0 million euros ($1.1 million) year on year
* Q1 operating revenue 22.6 million euros versus 23.4 million euros year ago
* Q1 advertising revenue 6.4 million euros versus 7.2 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 2.9 million euros versus 3.1 million euros year ago
* Says nominal net debt at end of March of 60.6 million euros
Source text: bit.ly/26Z19KJ
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8764 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 7 Twitter Inc's chief executive, Jack Dorsey, continued to forego direct compensation and Peter Fenton, a board member since 2009, will leave after the company's annual meet in May, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.