BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
May 6 MBF Group SA :
* Said on Thursday that it reported Q1 revenue of 359,694 zlotys ($92,891) versus 954,320 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss was 182,144 zlotys versus a profit of 113,496 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8722 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.